Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (OTCMKTS:GZPZY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (OTCMKTS:GZPZY) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered shares of Gaztransport & Technigaz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS GZPZY remained flat at $$17.06 during midday trading on Thursday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176. Gaztransport & Technigaz has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $20.42.

