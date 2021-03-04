GB Group plc (GBG.L) (LON:GBG) Shares Gap Down to $838.00

GB Group plc (GBG.L) (LON:GBG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 838 ($10.95), but opened at GBX 799 ($10.44). GB Group plc (GBG.L) shares last traded at GBX 833 ($10.88), with a volume of 914,915 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 861.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 829.23. The company has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.36.

In related news, insider David John Wilson purchased 20,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 874 ($11.42) per share, for a total transaction of £183,356.46 ($239,556.39). Also, insider Natalie Gammon purchased 5,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.12) per share, for a total transaction of £49,970.72 ($65,287.07). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 47,830 shares of company stock worth $41,668,364.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

