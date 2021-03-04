GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.30 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Shares of GCP stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09. GCP Applied Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

