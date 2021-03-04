GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s current price.

GDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of TSE GDI traded up C$0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$47.75. The company had a trading volume of 27,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,419. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.25. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of C$24.19 and a 1-year high of C$48.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$43.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

