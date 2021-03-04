GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €28.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €28.00 ($32.94) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €29.50 ($34.71).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:G1A traded up €1.02 ($1.20) during trading on Thursday, hitting €30.28 ($35.62). 531,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 52 week high of €33.70 ($39.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €29.81 and a 200-day moving average price of €29.67.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.