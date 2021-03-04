GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €29.63 ($34.85).

G1A traded up €1.02 ($1.20) during trading on Thursday, hitting €30.28 ($35.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a twelve month high of €33.70 ($39.65). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €29.81 and its 200-day moving average price is €29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.63.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

