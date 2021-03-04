GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.92% from the company’s previous close.

G1A has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €29.50 ($34.71).

ETR G1A traded up €1.02 ($1.20) on Thursday, reaching €30.28 ($35.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a twelve month high of €33.70 ($39.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a PE ratio of -32.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.67.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

