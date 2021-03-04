GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €33.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on G1A. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €29.50 ($34.71).

G1A stock traded up €1.02 ($1.20) during trading on Thursday, hitting €30.28 ($35.62). 531,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €29.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 1 year high of €33.70 ($39.65).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

