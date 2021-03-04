GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.03

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.03 and last traded at $35.12, with a volume of 129904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.14.

GEAGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

