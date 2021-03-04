Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GBERY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Geberit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Geberit alerts:

Geberit stock opened at $60.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average is $60.23. Geberit has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $67.64.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation systems, and cisterns and mechanisms, as well as various flushing systems for toilets; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.