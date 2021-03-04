Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

GBERY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

GBERY opened at $60.28 on Thursday. Geberit has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $67.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.23.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation systems, and cisterns and mechanisms, as well as various flushing systems for toilets; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

