Gecina’s (GECFF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GECFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gecina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America raised Gecina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Get Gecina alerts:

GECFF stock traded up $3.13 on Thursday, reaching $143.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.45. Gecina has a 12 month low of $101.68 and a 12 month high of $168.16.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.