Geiger Counter Limited (LON:GCL) Insider James Gerald Leahy Sells 100,000 Shares

Geiger Counter Limited (LON:GCL) insider James Gerald Leahy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43), for a total value of £33,000 ($43,114.71).

GCL stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 34.70 ($0.45). 146,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,149. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 22.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.39. Geiger Counter Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 36.95 ($0.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £45.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08.

Geiger Counter Company Profile

Geiger Counter Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership and CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of company primarily engaged in exploration, development and production of energy and related service companies.

