Geiger Counter Limited (LON:GCL) Insider James Gerald Leahy Sells 100,000 Shares

Geiger Counter Limited (LON:GCL) insider James Gerald Leahy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43), for a total value of £33,000 ($43,114.71).
GCL stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 34.70 ($0.45). 146,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,149. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 22.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.39. Geiger Counter Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 36.95 ($0.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £45.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08.
Geiger Counter Company Profile
