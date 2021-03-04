Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.19

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.19 ($0.54) and traded as high as GBX 54 ($0.71). Gem Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 52.10 ($0.68), with a volume of 41,698 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Gem Diamonds from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 40.75 ($0.53).

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £72.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 41.19.

In related news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 105,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total value of £48,318.86 ($63,128.90).

Gem Diamonds Company Profile (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.