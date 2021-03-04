Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the January 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

OTCMKTS GEGYF remained flat at $$2.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81. Genel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GEGYF shares. Renaissance Capital started coverage on shares of Genel Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

