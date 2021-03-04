General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Longview Asset Management LLC

Longview Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,041,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,170,600 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up approximately 96.0% of Longview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Longview Asset Management LLC owned approximately 10.47% of General Dynamics worth $4,470,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 28.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 161,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,022,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.07.

GD stock traded down $4.69 on Thursday, reaching $163.26. 20,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,753. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $169.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

