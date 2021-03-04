General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.49% from the stock’s previous close.

GE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.86.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $13.44 on Thursday. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.61. The company has a market cap of $117.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in General Electric by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

