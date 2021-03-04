Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Shares Down 13.3%

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)’s share price fell 13.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.19 and last traded at $34.63. 561,706 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 737,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.93.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GBIO shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generation Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92.

In related news, Director Donald William Nicholson acquired 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,346.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Stanton sold 10,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $396,514.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,851,068.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,437 shares of company stock worth $890,459 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the third quarter worth about $291,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $768,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 3,342.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,747,000 after buying an additional 651,743 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.