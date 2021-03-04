Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 229,100 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the January 28th total of 358,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,467,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GNBT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.30. 1,527,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,010. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -2.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Generex Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.91.

Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Generex Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 1,722.93% and a negative return on equity of 1,712.86%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Generex Biotechnology Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator in Canada and the United States. It offers Generex Oral-lyn, an oral insulin product. The company is also developing AE37, a synthetic peptide vaccine, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to stimulate a potent and specific immune response against tumors expressing the HER-2/neu oncogene in patients with breast cancer and prostate cancer.

