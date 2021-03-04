Genesco (GCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $479.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.21 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Genesco to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GCO opened at $48.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $731.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.14. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

GCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CL King upped their price target on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Genesco from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,944.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

