Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) Short Interest Up 73.1% in February

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 73.1% from the January 28th total of 681,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Genesis Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $0.57 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 14.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 259,513 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 464,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 197,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Genesis Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Genesis Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Genesis Healthcare Company Profile
Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.
