Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Trading Up 23.6%

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) shares were up 23.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.11 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 146,277,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 341% from the average daily volume of 33,173,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42.

Get Genius Brands International alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Brands International by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Genius Brands International by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in Genius Brands International by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Genius Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.