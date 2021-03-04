Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock Price Down 5% on Analyst Downgrade

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $36.00. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Genmab A/S traded as low as $30.10 and last traded at $30.92. 1,538,472 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 639,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.55.

GMAB has been the subject of several other research reports. DNB Markets lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $6,591,000. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.21.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

