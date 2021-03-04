Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Trading Down 9.3%

Shares of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) were down 9.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 670,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 708,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GNCA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Genocea Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $140.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.33.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 185,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $2,598,000. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.

