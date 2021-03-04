Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $924.57 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will post $924.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $919.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $935.79 million. Genpact reported sales of $923.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $3.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.93 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on G shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

NYSE:G opened at $40.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in Genpact by 11.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Genpact by 5.2% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,571,000 after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Genpact by 105.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 220,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 113,048 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Genpact by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 435,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Genpact by 32.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 41,747 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genpact (G)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.