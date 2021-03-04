GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the January 28th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,835,332,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTEH remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 353,301,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,931,938. GenTech has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

GenTech Company Profile

GenTech Holdings, Inc operates a chain of hemp centric coffee shop retail spaces under the Healthy Leaf brand name. The company offers CBD-infused chocolates, skin creams, artisan teas, artisan coffee, wellness snack bars, and pet treats through its retail spaces. It also provides holistic education and classes.

