Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) SVP Sells $3,138,035.94 in Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $3,138,035.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,440.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ THRM traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,765. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.23. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 1.50.
Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.44 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Gentherm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on THRM. Barrington Research downgraded Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.70.
About Gentherm
Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.
See Also: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.