Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) SVP Sells $3,138,035.94 in Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $3,138,035.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,440.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ THRM traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,765. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.23. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.44 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Gentherm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 390,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Gentherm by 49.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Gentherm by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on THRM. Barrington Research downgraded Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.70.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

