GeoCoin (GEO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $5,120.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00057868 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.88 or 0.00363403 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,950.07 or 0.99848072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00039736 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00011357 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00084848 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000908 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

GeoCoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

