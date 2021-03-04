GeoDB (GEO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.83 Million

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last week, GeoDB has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GeoDB token can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $19.83 million and approximately $512,006.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GeoDB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00057706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.25 or 0.00776665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00026719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00032365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00061123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00044770 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,494,011 tokens. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeoDB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.