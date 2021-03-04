GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Short Interest Down 39.0% in February

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the January 28th total of 117,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 177,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in GeoPark by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 965,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after buying an additional 149,399 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 154.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 518,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 314,810 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in GeoPark in the 4th quarter worth about $2,929,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in GeoPark by 14.6% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 217,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in GeoPark by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of GeoPark from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE:GPRK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.52. The company had a trading volume of 572,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,181. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.60. GeoPark has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

