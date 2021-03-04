Georganne Proctor Sells 8,645 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Stock

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE RWT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.92. 2,005,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,502. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.02. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $17.58.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.
Redwood Trust Company Profile
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
