Georganne Proctor Sells 8,645 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Stock

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE RWT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.92. 2,005,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,502. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.02. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $17.58.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

RWT has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Redwood Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.31.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.