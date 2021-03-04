George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for George Weston in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins analyst C. Li anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for George Weston’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.34 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on George Weston from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on George Weston from C$117.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of George Weston from C$126.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

WN opened at C$97.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$14.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34. George Weston has a 52-week low of C$84.01 and a 52-week high of C$108.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$94.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$96.64.

In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$96.55 per share, with a total value of C$28,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,013,775.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

