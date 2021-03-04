George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Desjardins raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $112.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. George Weston traded as high as $78.74 and last traded at $78.74, with a volume of 253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.06.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WNGRF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on George Weston from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on George Weston from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. George Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.75.

Get George Weston alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.54.

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.