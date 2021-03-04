George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target Raised to $112.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from $110.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 45.34% from the company’s previous close.

WNGRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on George Weston from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of George Weston from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS WNGRF traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664 shares, compared to its average volume of 431. George Weston has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $78.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.54.

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

