Geron (GERN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Geron has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $527.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 9.60.

GERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

