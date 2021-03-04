GET Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.82 Million (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded 41.4% higher against the dollar. One GET Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00003136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GET Protocol has a market cap of $16.82 million and $424,440.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00055831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $348.33 or 0.00739552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00026500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00031629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00060583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00043358 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

