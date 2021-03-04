GET Protocol (GET) Price Reaches $1.59 on Top Exchanges

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $18.09 million and $399,127.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GET Protocol has traded up 40.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GET Protocol token can now be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00003216 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00058498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.96 or 0.00789507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00027285 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00032817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00062322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00045316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

