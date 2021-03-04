GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.97% from the stock’s previous close.
GFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.
Shares of GFL stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,088. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $33.67.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 5.5% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
