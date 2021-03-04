GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.97% from the stock’s previous close.

GFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of GFL stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,088. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $33.67.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 5.5% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

