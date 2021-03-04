Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.64.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

GIL stock opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.44. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $32.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.37, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 38.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth about $212,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

