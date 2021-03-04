Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 84,023 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $27,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 10,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GILD opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.73. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a PE ratio of 64.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

