Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

GVDBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of GVDBF stock opened at $3,835.92 on Thursday. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $2,748.00 and a twelve month high of $4,481.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,981.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,127.17.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

