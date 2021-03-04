Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Down 5.9%

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) dropped 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $82.27 and last traded at $83.73. Approximately 519,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 452,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.02.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -50.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.29.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $1,327,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Glaukos by 137.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Glaukos by 900.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

