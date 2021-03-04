GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GSK. UBS Group set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,572.31 ($20.54).

GSK traded up GBX 16.40 ($0.21) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,224.20 ($15.99). The stock had a trading volume of 9,602,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,725,536. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48. The company has a market capitalization of £61.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,772.51 ($23.16). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,305.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,393.05.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Urs Rohner bought 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Insiders have purchased 37,247 shares of company stock valued at $51,241,862 in the last ninety days.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

