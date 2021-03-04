Glencore’s (GLNCY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GLNCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Glencore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.29. 301,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,872. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.81. Glencore has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

