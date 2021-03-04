Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.95

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.95 and traded as high as $29.50. Global Indemnity Group shares last traded at $29.38, with a volume of 2,439 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.95. The company has a market cap of $422.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Global Indemnity Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $520,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global Indemnity Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

