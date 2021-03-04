Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%.

Shares of GMRE stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,324. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $667.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.