Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Announces Earnings Results

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 1.08%.

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.88. 1,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,484. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,786.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.59. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $18.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 290.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWRS. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Global Water Resources from $12.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

