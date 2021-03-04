GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Reaches Market Cap of $1.82 Million

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $14,898.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,749.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,473.15 or 0.03151146 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.37 or 0.00364424 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.28 or 0.01035906 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.50 or 0.00441721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.82 or 0.00378225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.09 or 0.00248313 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00022405 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

