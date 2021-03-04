Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 27.62% and a negative net margin of 98.82%.

Shares of GSAT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,814,082. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 0.44. Globalstar has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSAT. TheStreet upgraded Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

