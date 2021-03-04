GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Short Interest Down 36.7% in February

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 283,900 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the January 28th total of 448,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,419.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGNDF remained flat at $$89.58 during trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.96. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $89.58.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

